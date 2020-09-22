Delaware State Police arrest more than two dozen in major drug bust

On Monday, Delaware State Police announced that more than two dozen people have been arrested in connection with a drug operation.

Delaware State Police spearheaded the crackdown called “Operation No Mas” and it involved multiple other law enforcement agencies.

Police say it began back in 2018 after they got information about a drug dealing network involving the Renteria Criminal Organization.

Investigators say that multiple people were used to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, marijuana, and fentanyl.

In fact, Police say their seizure of fentanyl was the largest in the state’s history.

On top of that, police have linked the suspects with other violent crimes that happened in the Wilmington area.

In all, police made 28 arrests and those suspects are facing more than 230 felony charges.