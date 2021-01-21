Cuomo Announces Open Enrollment For New Yorkers Now Extended Until March 31st

New Yorkers Can Apply Now for Coverage Through NY State of Health or Directly Through Insurers



Amid Global Pandemic, High-Quality Health Insurance More Important Than Ever



As part of New York’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that the Open Enrollment Period for uninsured New Yorkers will be extended through March 31, 2021. New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health, New York’s Official Health Plan Marketplace, or directly through insurers.

“Ensuring all New Yorkers have access to health insurance is essential, not only as we continue to fight the war against COVID, but to foster healthier, more resilient and more equitable communities as we rebuild post-pandemic,” Governor Cuomo said. “By extending this deadline until March, New Yorkers who need health coverage will have additional time to enroll and find the plan that works best for themselves and their families.”

Extending the Open Enrollment Period to March 31, 2021 helps to align New York with the federal Public Health Emergency which was recently extended to April 20, 2021. This extension allows individuals eligible for Qualified Health Plan insurance additional time to enroll for coverage in 2021 and means that enrollment remains open for all NY State of Health programs, which is especially important during the ongoing public health emergency. Coverage start dates will vary:

Enroll by February 15: Coverage starts March 1

Enroll March 15: Coverage starts April 1

Enroll by March 31: Coverage starts May 1



Individuals who are eligible for other NY State of Health programs – Medicaid, Essential Plan and Child Health Plus – can enroll year-round. As always, New Yorkers can apply for coverage through NY State of Health online at nystateofhealth.ny.gov, by phone at 1-855-355-5777, and by connecting with a free enrollment assister.

New York State of Health Executive Director, Donna Frescatore said, “The COVID-19 pandemic is far from over and thanks to Governor Cuomo’s leadership, this extension of the Open Enrollment Period will give New Yorkers the extra time they need to enroll in coverage. As vaccine distribution continues throughout the state, having access to quality, affordable health coverage is crucial to staying healthy in 2021.”

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell said, “Under Governor Cuomo’s leadership, New York is extending the health enrollment period, providing uninsured New Yorkers another opportunity to sign up for high-quality and affordable health insurance.This opportunity to access New York’s health insurance marketplace is critically important during an ongoing public health emergency and during vaccination efforts. The state encourages uninsured New Yorkers to visit NY State of Health and sign up today.”

Additional information on NY State of Health insurance options during the COVID-19 emergency can be found here.

NY Department of Financial Services information and resources during the COVID-19 emergency can be found here.