The pandemic has put a halt on the performing arts industry, but a drive-through event in Atlantic City is making it possible to keep the arts alive from the comfort of your own car.

We’ve all experienced our fair share of car parades this year, but this attraction is putting its own spin on things.

If you’re up for a night out or a day trip with the family, but want to make sure you’re staying safely distanced, look no further. Cruise Thru Events is bringing you a first of its kind: Cruise: An Artistic Drive-Thru Experience.

This reverse parade takes you through a multi-level transformed parking garage that represents the ups and downs of life. From live broadway performances to art to laser light shows this is an event you won’t want to miss that benefits some truly worthy causes like the boys and girls club and Faces4Autism.

Tickets are $27.50 per car for the daytime show and $47.50 per car for the evening show. The attraction runs from now through April. Get your tickets now at cruisethruevents.com.

Checkout more below: