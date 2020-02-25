College cross country team buys plane ticket to get lunch from airport Chick-fil-A

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN)- A group of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute students decided to get creative after wanting food from Chick-fil-A.

Vincent Putrino, a senior at RPI, is the captain of the cross country/track and field teams. He and his teammates had a week off from competitions, prompting the idea of getting Chick-fil-A for a team lunch.

The only problem: the closest Chick-fil-A restaurant is about an hour and a half away, outside of the one located inside the Albany International Airport.

Putrino did not think it was worth the three-hour round trip drive just to gather up some grub for a team lunch. Instead, he and his teammates figured if they had enough interest from all of the guys on the team, they could collectively purchase a single plane ticket, use it to get through airport security and get everyone’s orders.

So, that is exactly what they did. Putrino ended up purchasing a one way airline ticket to Fort Lauderdale for $98 since it was the cheapest flight he and his teammates could find. The cost per person for the airline ticket was about $5.50.

He then proceeded to make his way through TSA security to purchase food for 18 guys including himself with no intent to actually board the flight.









After it was all said and done, Putrino victoriously walked out of the airport, food in hand, which included 15 Chick-fil-A sandwiches, 15 large fries, 156 nuggets, a bag of cookies, and a lemonade. The total cost of the food order came out to be $227.28.







