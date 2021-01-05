Cinemark to open Pennsylvania theatres on Friday

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Cinemark will reopen their doors to the commonwealth on Friday, January 8.
Theatres will open under local mandates while enforcing enhanced safety measures, including blocking off seats to the left and right of an individual or group.
Cinemark theatres will show both classic movies and new ones including Wonder Woman 1984, News of the World, Promising Young Woman, Monster Hunter and others.
Theatres reopening in Pennsylvania include:
40 Glenmaura National Blvd., Moosic PA 18507
851 Providence Boulevard, Pittsburgh PA 15237
1910 Rotunda Drive, Erie PA 16509
Cinemark Center Township Marketplace
99 Wagner Road, Monaca PA 15061
Cinemark Monroeville Mall and XD
600 Monroeville Mall, Monroeville PA 15146
Cinemark Robinson Township and XD
2100 Settlers Ridge Center Dr., Robinson Township PA 15205
