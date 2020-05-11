Chef Guy Fieri raises over $20 million for restaurant workers

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri smiles before Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets in Oakland, Calif., Thursday, May 21, 2015. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

(WFLA) — Celebrity chef Guy Fieri has reportedly helped raise over $20 million for restaurant workers amid the coronavirus crisis.

Fieri recently appeared on “TMZ Live” and announced that he helped raise the money for a Restaurant Employee Relief Fund by partnering with the National Restaurant Association Educational Foundation.

Fieri, known as “The Mayor of Flavortown,” told TMZ the money was raised in less than two months. Fieri apparently worked the phones to get donations from major corporations in hospitality and food services.

Donations are being accepted on the RERF website.