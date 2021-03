The Brandywine Valley SPCA (BVSPCA) says it rescued 266 cats and dogs from Texas in the aftermath of Winter Storm Uri. Shelters there faced weather-related issues such as loss of power, frozen pipes and dangerously low temperatures for the animals

Walt Fenstermacher, Director of Operations at Brandywine Valley SPCA, stops by to tell us about how you can adopt and help the BVSPCA find families for the homeless cats and dogs.