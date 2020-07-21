Border Patrol discovers $1.4 million worth of meth hidden in a shipment of green onions

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) If you ever wish to go for a hike that includes not one, not two, but 22 waterfalls in a single trip — then Ricketts Glen State Park is a place to add to your bucket list this year!

30-miles north of Bloomsburg and spread across Luzerne, Columbia and Sullivan Counties, lies the state park.