Big Time: Life in an Endangerous Age

A new immersive multi-sensory experience is opening at the Philadelphia Zoo. The experience featuring 24-life-size, animatronic dinosaurs transporting guests back to when these giants roamed the Earth. BIG TIME highlights some of history’s most powerful events, volcanic eruptions and asteroid strikes, that changed the atmosphere, the level of the seas, the temperature of the earth, even the amount of sunlight on the planet. As a result of these catastrophes, some creatures had the time to adapt, and others did not, dying off forever.

Dani Hogan, Manager of Education Programs at the Philadelphia Zoo, stops by to tell us all about this new experience.

BIG TIME takes guests back millions of years using evocative landscapes, realistic settings, immersive sounds and animatronic prehistoric giants to show what life was like when these beasts walked the Earth. From the Age of Dinosaurs to present day, BIG TIME provides the unique experience, enabling guests to walk among great beasts like a 40-foot-long, T-rex, a 2000lb. Triceratops, and 98-foot-long, Alamosaurus. BIG TIME puts guests face- to- face with a 15-foot-tall, Wholly Mammoth, and saber tooth tiger. Guests stand side-by-side with a life-sized 9-foot-long polar bear, a 15-foot-tall elephant a 3000lb. Sumatran rhino and more.