Best Prime Day deals for under $100

Amazon’s Prime Day is full of deals, and they’re not just on big-ticket items. Believe it or not, there are many deals under $100 worth exploring, including some Instant Pots, single-serve coffee makers and even luggage. So whether you’re shopping on a budget or simply want a good deal, there are plenty of options this Prime Day.

We’ve scoured Amazon to discover the best Prime Day deals under $100, and here are the best ones most deserving of your attention. They’re organized by category, so you can scroll through and quickly find what you’re looking for quickly.

Echo 4th Generation

From outstanding sound quality to built-in Alexa, there’s a lot to love about the 4th generation Echo. Set it up in minutes, voice your requests and you’ll be well on your way to enjoying your favorite content. It’s on sale for $59.99.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Electric Toothbrush

This Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush provides proven results when it comes to improving oral health. Not only is it a top model thanks to its plaque-reducing performance, but now it’s a solid deal at the Prime Day price of only $99.95.

Oster Digital Air Fryer Oven

Do you love crunchy, fried foods but are trying to cut excess calories? An air fryer makes the foods you love with minimal fat. The Oster Digital Air Fryer Oven is large enough to cook for an entire family, and the Prime Day price of $97.99 can fit almost any budget.

KONG Extreme Dog Toy

Dogs love gifts, too, especially when they encourage bonding time with their favorite people. The KONG Extreme Dog Toy is made for romping, tossing and fetching. Because of the low discount price of $13.99, you have an opportunity to stock up and save.

TECH

Kindle Paperwhite

With the affordable Kindle Paperwhite, you’ll experience a high-tech way to enjoy your favorite reads. For the $79.99 sale price, you’ll get a trim design with a vivid glare-free display and plenty of storage for lots of magazines, audiobooks and more.

Fire TV Cube

Whether you’re a streaming novice or pro, easier is always better. Fortunately, the Fire TV Cube has built-in streaming capabilities and a user-friendly interface that make it a snap to use. What’s more, the low Prime Day price of $79.99 makes it easy to afford.

Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet

Shopping on a budget for the tech lover on your list is easy with the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro Tablet. Although affordable, it has high-budget features like its modern build, crisp display and lots of storage. The already low price is even more appealing, with a current markdown to $69.99.

Jabra Speak 510 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

The Jabra Bluetooth speaker is an exciting Prime Day find, as it sports a rugged build that delivers high-quality sound at just $79.99. Take it anywhere you go to turn any small space — whether it’s a coffee table or a co-working area — into a conference room. Shop Now

JBL Tune 750BTNC Wireless Over-Ear Headphones

JBL Tunes are top-selling affordable headphones for good reasons — they provide exceptional comfort and clear, balanced sound while reducing interference from surrounding noises. In addition, the current sale price of $99.95 makes them an even better deal than usual.

KITCHEN GADGETS

Instant Pot Duo Plus 9-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

We love the versatility of an Instant Pot because it cooks in numerous ways, eliminating the need for multiple small appliances. The 9-in-1 model offers a 6-quart capacity that holds enough food for up to eight people. It’s on sale for only $54.95.

DASH Chef Series Deluxe Immersion Hand Blender

Sometimes all you need is a basic blender for meal-prep tasks. The DASH Chef Series Immersion Blender only costs $74.99 while on sale but makes quick work of chopping and blending ingredients via its simple controls and powerful 1,000-watt motor.

Toshiba Digital Toaster Oven

From toasts to snacks and everything in between, a toaster oven gets the job done. Toshiba’s compact model is marked down to $59.99 this Prime Day and cooks many different food types evenly without taking up excessive counter space.

Keurig K-Slim Single-Serve Coffee Maker

Keurig’s drip coffee maker is on sale for $64.99 and is an excellent choice for consumers who don’t need all the extra bells and whistles. It can brew up to 4 cups and boasts an attractive, frill-free design.

FOR THE HOME

TRENDnet AC3600 Wireless Gigabit Router

A wireless router like the TRENDnet AC3600 offers the range you need to stay connected. Without wires to get in the way, it frees up your home office from tangles and frustration. The sale price of $74.99 will save you $25.

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Transform your heating and cooling system into an intelligent system for less than $100 this Prime Day. The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat is now on sale for $75.05. It regulates your home’s temperature with smart technology that’s compatible with top innovative home platforms.

Certified Refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 2

Never worry about who’s at your door when you are away. Instead, keep an eye on it wherever you go with the Ring Video Doorbell 2 doorbell camera. Monitor visitors with an app via your smartphone. It’s on sale for $79.99.

Pure Enrichment PureDry Mini Dehumidifier

If you have a damp area in your home, a dehumidifier will make a significant difference. The Pure Enrichment PureDry Mini Dehumidifier is only $55.99 during Prime Day and is designed for small-to-medium-sized spaces like closets, bathrooms and basements.

BLACK+DECKER 20V Max Cordless Drill and Driver

From minor repairs to small building jobs, this cordless drill by BLACK+DECKER won’t let you down. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that’s included for the affordable sale price of $39.

FOR PARENTS

Simple Joys by Carter’s Toddler Boys’ Graphic Tees

Pick up this value pack of kids’ graphic tees by Simple Joys by Carter’s. The soft, comfortable tees are ideal for wearing all summer. They’re on sale for $19.90 during Prime Day.

SmartEmily Cubb Toys Grand Dinosaurs Building Blocks

Kids — and the young at heart — will always love building blocks. This set sports a dinosaur theme and 672 pieces for hours of challenging, creative fun for kiddos and their parents. Buy now for $31.96 and stock up for future gift-giving.

Jelly Comb Kids’ Light-Up Bluetooth Headphones

These Bluetooth headphones made specifically for kids offer an immersive sound experience. They’re equipped with safe sound settings with a built-in volume limiter to 94 dB. They’re on sale for 20% off this Prime Day for only $20.79.

Ubbi Steel Odor-Locking Diaper Pail

Keep your nursery tidy with the Ubbi diaper pail that’s durable and made to control odors. The slim design doesn’t take up a lot of space, which is perfect for small areas. Buy now for $79.99 and save an extra 20% at checkout.

