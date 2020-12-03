Aunt charged with homicide in death of nine-year-old boy in Clinton County

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — There are new developments in the death of a nine-year-old in Clinton County.

Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse announced Wednesday night criminal charges have been filed relating to the November 30th death of Anson Stover.

His body was found at a home on East Bald Eagle Street in Lock Haven Monday. 36-year-old Jamie Lynne Jackson, Stover’s aunt, faces charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, concealing the death of a child, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse.

According to a press release from the office of the Clinton County District Attorney, when police arrived, they found Jackson had been shampooing the carpet and cleaning Stover’s room and other parts of the house.

According to the release, Jackson told police she found Stover in his room and she washed and clothed him and placed him in a bathtub for approximately 24 to 48 hours. During that 24 to 48 hours, she shampooed the carpet, disposed of various items, showered, slept, and cared for other children in the house.

Jackson told police Stover did not move from the bathtub after she placed him there and assumed that he had died some time later. At no point did Jackson contact 911 or seek medical assistance for Stover.

An autopsy on Wednesday revealed extensive physical injuries to Stover consistent with repeated physical abuse to the head, neck, torso, arms, legs, and pelvic region.

The preliminary manner of death has been determined to be homicide. Due to the extensive nature of the injuries, a final cause of death was not immediately available and is pending additional forensic examination.