Apple to close 30 more stores across seven states

Apple will close 30 additional stores across seven states, including Alabama, California, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada and Oklahoma.
The additional 30 closures means 77 of Apple’s 271 stores will be closed by the end of business on Thursday.
Last week, an Apple spokesman blamed the “current COVID-19 conditions.”
“We take this step with an abundance of caution as we closely monitor the situation and we look forward to having our teams and customers back as soon as possible,” the spokesman told CNBC.
Apple Stores closing on Thursday:
Alabama
The Summit
California
Glendale Galleria
Northridge
Pasadena
The Grove
Third St. Promenade
Century City
Manhattan Village
Beverly Center
Sherman Oaks
Topanga
Los Cerritos
The Americana at Brand
Valencia Town Center
Victoria Gardens
The Oaks
Georgia
Cumberland Mall
Perimeter
Lenox Square
Avalon
Mall of Georgia
Idaho
Boise Towne Square
Louisiana
Baton Rouge
Lakeside Shopping Center
Nevada
Fashion Show
The Forum Shops
Town Square
Summerlin
Oklahoma
Penn Square
Woodland Hills