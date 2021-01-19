Amber alert issued for abduction of 1-year-old from Philadelphia

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An amber alert has been issued for 1-year-old Nova White. Officials say she was abducted by 32-year-old Ronald White.
White is driving a green 1998 Toyota Corolla and is said to be in the Philadelphia area. He was last seen on North 10th Street on Tuesday, just after 8 a.m.
If you see White or his vehicle you are asked to call 911 or the Philadelphia Police Department.
