Meet Ivy!

This pup loves to snuggle! Ivy is not only loving, but she gets along well with everyone.

Ivy is currently at the Pennsylvania SPCA where she struggles with anxiety in her kennel, but outside of her kennel she is the perfect girl.

She spent the last four years with a family, but after they lost their home they were forced to give her back to the shelter.

