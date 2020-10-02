Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in New York

NEW YORK — Actor Rick Moranis was punched in the head on Thursday following an unprovoked attack near Central Park on Thursday, according to the NYPD.

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 12: Rick Moranis attends “In & Of Itself” Opening Night – Arrivals at Daryl Roth Theatre on April 12, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Surveillance video shows the attack that happened shortly before 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. The suspect is shown in the upper right corner of the video punching Moranis in the head and walking away.

NYPD officials confirmed to CBS New York the victim in the video is Moranis, who is best known for his roles in “Ghostbusters” and “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids.”

Police told the New York Post Moranis was treated at a local hospital for head, back, and hip pain.

The suspect is still at large.

Moranis last appeared on the big screen in the 1997 film “Honey, We Shrunk Ourselves.” During a 2015 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said he had not retired but was being picky and was spending more time with family after his wife, Ann, died of breast cancer.

Moranis is set to return to acting for a new sequel in the “Honey, I Shrunk the Kids” series, with Josh Gad expected to play the role of his son.

🚨WANTED🚨for ASSAULT October 1, 2020 at 7:24 AM, on Central Park West in the vicinity of West 70 St Manhattan. @NYPD20PCT.Reward up to $2500👀Seen him? Know who he is?📞Call 1-800-577-TIPS or📲DM us!☎️Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! @YourCityYourCall @NYPDDetectives @nypdchiefofpatrol pic.twitter.com/s06yNPBUBk — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 2, 2020