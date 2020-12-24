A Classic Christmas Tradition Lives on in South Philadelphia

This Christmas Eve morning looked a little different at Termini Brothers Bakery on 8th street in South Philadelphia. Typically customers would begin camping out around midnight with a line wrapped around the block.

While lines were significantly smaller this year nothing could stop those customers from getting their hands on their favorite Christmas treats, especially the bakery’s famous cannolis.

The store adjusted the class tradition that is 99 years in the making by taking their sales virtual. While many customers still enjoy coming to the store decade after decade to fulfill their family traditions, the bakery made it possible for customers to get in a virtual line. Customers could place orders on the Termini Brothers app or website. The bakery even adapted to offer curbside.

Staff stayed on top of social distancing guidelines by only allowing a few customers in at a time and mandating that everyone wear masks.

The parking lot was converted into a tented space equipped with heaters for customers who arrived early. While The flow of customers never let up.

One part of the tradition was especially different this year. Vincent Sr. , who is 82 years old, wasn’t there to open the front doors. Instead, his son Joe opened the doors and welcomed in the eager and hungry customers.

The changes certainly didn’t stop the tradition from living on for families who have been doing it for decades. Some out of state families even made it an all-day marathon by stopping at a few Philly staples.

