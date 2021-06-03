3 Police Officers Shot in Wilmington, Delaware

Police in Wilmington, Delaware say three of its officers are in a local hospital after someone shot them on Wednesday night.

According to investigators, it happened while officers were responding to a service call near the 2400 block of North Market Street. The officers were taken to an area hospital and are in stable condition.

Investigators have not released the circumstances surrounding the shooting, but there is still a heavy police presence in the area.

Police are asking people in the area between 23rd Street and 27th Street, from West Street to Carter Street to shelter in place and await further instructions from police.

