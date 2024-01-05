Forecasts show that the Delaware Valley will likely miss out on the worst of this weekend’s snowstorm but some areas North and West, could see over half a foot of snow.

Locations under a winter storm watch will see the toughest travel on Saturday night.

Precipitation will fall initially as snow in the zone between I-95 and I-78, however, a mix with rain or sleet is expected Saturday evening resulting in reduced amounts.

Towns and cities North and West of I-95 could see 1-4” of snow, with amounts limited by a quick mix in with rain.

The last time Philadelphia measured more than an inch of snow was January 29, 2022, when the city got hit with 5.8” of snow.

Once the rain/snow line starts to march north Saturday afternoon, rain could be heavy at times. The coastline is forecast to receive 1.5” of rain. Wind will also be an issue at the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph.

Some areas of minor coastal flooding may occur with the Saturday night/Sunday morning high tide cycle.

