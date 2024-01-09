Governor Phil Murphy declared a State of Emergency for New Jersey, effective at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9. The declaration comes as the state braces for severe storms expected to bring hazardous weather, including heavy rain, high winds, and flash flooding.

High Winds and Potential Impact: The forecast indicates high winds at the coast exceeding 65 mph and inland winds reaching up to 55 mph. The strongest wind gusts are anticipated by Tuesday night. The potential impacts of these powerful winds are significant, with the likelihood of trees and power lines being blown down. Widespread power outages are expected, and travel is anticipated to be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Additional Details on Wind Conditions: Winds are projected to intensify throughout the day, becoming particularly stronger later in the afternoon and evening. The damaging winds are expected to peak during the evening, with a narrow line of intense storms.

Heavy Rainfall and Flooding Concerns: Accompanying the high winds is widespread rainfall, ranging from 1 to 3 inches, with localized heavier amounts. This substantial precipitation poses a significant risk of flooding, especially given the current conditions of snow runoff and high-water levels from the previous weekend.

Potential Impacts of Rainfall: Excessive runoff may lead to flooding in rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone areas. The ground remains saturated due to multiple rounds of heavy rainfall over the past month. Higher hourly rainfall rates are possible tonight, enhancing the flood risk, particularly in urban areas.

Coastal and River Flooding Threat: Tidal inundation combined with runoff in coastal areas could significantly elevate the flood risk, especially during high tide. Some rivers are expected to rise above flood stage late tonight, and additional sites are likely to flood on Wednesday. Some areas may experience moderate to major river flooding, with smaller streams and creeks cresting early on Wednesday.

Ongoing Impact and Response: Slower-responding rivers may not crest until Wednesday night or Thursday, prolonging the threat of flooding. Residents are urged to stay informed about local conditions, adhere to safety guidelines, and be prepared for potential power outages and transportation disruptions.