FILE -Philadelphia Union’s Kai Wagner, center, lifts the trophy as the Philadelphia Union celebrates the win following the MLS soccer match against New York City FC, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Chester, Pa. The push toward the World Cup in 2026 begins now for Major League Soccer. The league, entering its 28th season this year, has a new team in St. Louis City and a new media deal with Apple TV. This season will also feature an expanded Leagues Cup, which will involve all of the MLS and Liga MX teams for the first time. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File)
