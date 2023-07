Marisa Pilla, Sebastien le Toux, and Sheanon Williams assess The Philadelphia Union at the season’s midway point.

Marisa, Sebastien, and Sheanon talk about the Union’s slow start but great finish of the first half of the season, who the MVP of the season’s first half would be, the Union compared to last year, the most improved player, and the Union facing off Inter Miami back at Subaru Park.