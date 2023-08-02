CHESTER, Pa (WPHL) – The Philadelphia Union has signed Tai Baribo as a Forward for the team.

25-year-old Israeli Native, Baribo, was signed to a two-and-a-half-year contract, running through the 2025 season. Baribo will join the team as a Forward position.

“In just two years playing in the Austrian Bundesliga, Tai has proven himself to be an incredibly dangerous and productive striker,” said Philadelphia Union Sporting Director, Ernst Tanner. “We are continuously looking to add to the quality of our roster, and having one of the top scorers in the Austrian league join us will help build on the success of this team. We look forward to seeing what he’ll contribute the rest of this season and going forward.”

During the past season with Wolfsberger AC, Baribo, scored a record of sixteen goals and three assists, and was a contender for the Golden Boot Race, which is an award given to the player who scores the most goals during the FIFA World Cup.

Throughout his professional soccer/football career, Baribo has scored 27 goals for Wolfsberger AC, and 23 goals during his time with Israeli Football Club, Maccabi Petah Tikva.

As a player on the Israeli National team, Baribo has scored 23 goals since 2017.

Video and Photo credit to the Philadelphia Union.