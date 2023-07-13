CHESTER- Philadelphia Union’s Head Coach Jim Curtin is staying in Philly.

The team just announced the head coaches new multi-year contract extension guaranteeing the coach will stay with the Union through 2026.

This comes as the Curtin begins his 10th season as head coach for the team and becomes the second longest-tenured coach in Major League Soccer behind Sporting Kansas City’s head coach, Peter Vermes. Coach Curtin holds the title of 127 regular season wins, which falls just 62 wins behind Vermes’ record of 189 wins with a single team.

“Jim is one of the top coaches in the league and we’re thrilled to have come to an agreement to extend his leadership with the Union,” said Philadelphia Union Principal Owner, Jay Sugarman. “We have set high goals for the club in the coming years and Jim is an essential part of achieving those goals. As we build towards the 2026 World Cup here in Philadelphia, Jim’s leadership is critical to the team’s success and I look forward to watching our players and this team continue to hit new milestones under his direction.”

As the Union’s head coach, Curtin guided the team to an MLS Cup Final for the first time in club history, and is the youngest recipient to ever earn the title of two-time MLS Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year. Curtin is the fifth coach in league history to win the award multiple times and the first Philadelphia-based head coach across the five major North American men’s professional sports leagues to win a Coach of the Year award twice.

“Jim continues to bring this team to new heights year after year, proving himself to be one of the most successful coaches in the league as a two-time Coach of the Year,” said Union Sporting Director Ernst Tanner. “His commitment and passion for winning, developing our young players, and steadfast loyalty to this club and city speak volumes to who he is as a coach and as a person. His continued leadership will prove to be crucial to our club strategy going forward.”

Throughout his past coaching year, 2022, Curtin set numerous single-season records including most wins (19), most goals scored (72), fewest goals conceded (26), and greatest goal differential (46).

Throughout the season the teamed soared to 12-5-0 record, and were the only team to remain unbeaten at home in 2022. The team also produced the second-best defensive season in MLS history with a record of 0.76 goals conceded per game.

“Curtin helped the club achieve first place in the Eastern Conference for the second time in three years, clinching a Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League berth for the second time in club history.” said the Union.

Curtin also led to the team to victories over Salvadorian, Alianza F.C., and Liga MX, Atlas F.C. to reach the SCCL semi-finals.

Throughout his 10-year tenure with the team, Curtin led the team to the US Open Cup final in 2014, 2015, and 2018, and the semi-finals of the MLS Is Back Tournament in 2020.

Curtin’s 100th career win as Union head coach came after the Union won over the San Jose Earthquakes on March 12, 2022. Curtin was the second youngest coach and the 10th coach in league history to achieve the achieving it in under 250 matches to become the second youngest and 10th coach overall in league history to do so.

Throughout the Philadelphia Union’s coaching history, Curtin is the all-time Union leader in total wins, regular season wins, playoff wins, and matches coached for the team.

Jim Curtin’s Coaching Achievements:

Philadelphia Union U.S. Open Cup Runner-up – 2014, 2015, 2018

MLS is Back Tournament semifinalist – 2020

Supporters’ Shield Champions – 2020

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year – 2020, 2022

Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League berth – 2020, 2022

Best season in Union history (points, wins, goals, assists, goal differential, fewest goals conceded) – 2022

MLS Cup final appearance – 2022

Top seed in Eastern Conference – 2020, 2022