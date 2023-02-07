To celebrate the anniversary of one of the greatest films of the 90s, of not all time, we’ve got a little Titanic Trivia! The film is being re-released in theaters nationwide to celebrate its 25th anniversary. See how you do…

More Fun Facts about the film! (from imdb.com)

The elderly couple seen hugging on the bed while water floods their room were the owners of Macy’s department store in New York, Rosalie Ida Straus and Isidor Straus, both of whom died on the Titanic.

After finding out that she had to be naked in front of Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet decided to break the ice, and when they first met, she flashed him.

James Cameron went on 12 dives to the real Titanic himself, and found it an overwhelming emotional experience to actually see the sunken ship.

In the scene where the water comes crashing into the Grand Staircase room, the film makers had only one shot at it because the entire set and furnishings were going to be destroyed.

The hands seen sketching Rose are not Leonardo DiCaprio’s, but director James Cameron’s. In post-production, Cameron, who is left-handed, mirror-imaged the sketching shots so the artist would appear to be right-handed, like DiCaprio.

Gloria Stuart, being only 86, was aged by makeup to play Rose at age 100. She did not find this a pleasant experience. She died in 2010 at age 100.

Due to the long theatrical run of the movie, Paramount Pictures had to send out replacement reels to theaters that had literally worn out their copies.