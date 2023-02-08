You got your food and beverages, you invited your people, your house is decked out in the finest Eagles greenery… so here’s some Eagles Trivia to take your Super Bowl Party to the next level. 5 rounds that you can read below… or printout and be the trivia host with the most at your Eagles gathering. (We recommend the PDF for printout.)

If you are the type that prefers to read the questions right from the web, we’ve got you covered as well. We’ve got five rounds of Eagles trivia below, followed by the answers. Good Luck! Go Birds…

Round 1: Current Eagles Trivia (10 points each)

The biggest point total for the Eagles this year was against what opposing squad? This Eagles player was fined twice, week 8 and 13 for taunting or celebration… Speaking of fines, there should have been one given to this Chicago Bear for driving Hurts into the ground and causing his shoulder injury… Jason Kelce has appeared on two episodes of what TV show? This Eagle led the team in interceptions for the 2022 season. Son of an Air Force Sergeant, this Eagles coach was born in Turkey. Brock Purdy is called “Mr Irrelevant” as the last pick in the draft… our last round pick in 2022 was this offensive player from SMU at 6th (198) overall… This is the Eagles Offensive Lineman with the MOST PENALTIES this season with 13. The Eagles single season receiving yards was achieved this year with 1496 Yards… Give me the new record holder for 9… Whose record did the answer for number 9 beat?

Round 2: Picture Old School (5pt player/ 5pt school)(100 total)

Round 3: 20th Century Eagles Questions (10pts each)

He was the first Eagle player inducted into the Football HOF. Who was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976 to 1982? For one Season, the Eagles and the Steelers merged to become the STEAGLES…What was the year. This defensive Lineman from Boston College is the worst defensive draft pick of all time according to Bleacher Report. This former Eagles QB out-kicked his coverage and married Holly Robison from 21 Jump Street and Hanging with Mr Cooper. This hard hitting safety had the most solo tackles for the career of an Eagle in the 20th century. (Hint stat non kept in the 70s) Since 1971 The AP has given an outstanding defensive player of the year award. It’s gone to an Eagle only once in the 20th Century. The Eagles managed only one TD in Super Bowl 15, who caught the pass thrown by Ron Jaworski to what TE? Two players notched 4.5 sacks on separate occasions in the 90s. Name the player that did it in 1991. And name the player that did it in 1998.

Round 4: 21st Century Eagles Questions (10pts each)

This RB is the Eagles all time Rushing Leader for a single season with 1607. In the 21 century, the single season sack record for the Eagles goes to this otherwise disappointing Bird… This QB holds the single season record for passing TD for the eagles. He was the first Eagle to make the cover of MADDEN EA Sports football video game. This Eagles WR is credited with the quote, “ I’m not the one who got tired in the Super Bowl?!” The Eagles last defensive shout out was at the peril of what team in 2018? This is the Eagle with the most pro-bowls on the current roster? How old is Merril Reese? These two Eagles have played in the most NFL games as an Eagle? Give one for number 9 one for number 10 See Above

Round 5: BDN and other Nicknames (10 points each)

Due to his slight build, this current eagle was given this ghoulish nickname, The Slim Reaper. Speaking of ghoulish nicknames, this is Javon Hargraves nickname. Big Play Slay started this nickname series to his teammates… so far we have Skinny, Blank, Swole, Blank, Fast Blank and Sexy Blank. Fill in the Blank. (Batman) The greatest defensive lineman in team history was a religious man in real life, so we called Reggie White, this… He was the Swamp Fox — From roughly 87 to 91-ish…this was the nickname for the amazing Eagles Defense. Because he liked to chop after great plays, Jeremiah Trotter was called this… Buddy Ryan gave this nickname to his Eagles owner Norman Braman based on his absenteeism. He is known as the Green Goblin. Freddy Mitchell did not deliver nearly as often as this nickname.

Scroll below for answers…

ANSWERS:

Round 1 General / Current Trivia about Eagles.

The biggest point total for the Eagles this year was against what opposing squad? Giants This Eagles player was fined twice, week 8 and 13 for taunting or celebration… A.J. Brown Speaking of fines, there should have been one given to this Chicago Bear for driving Hurts into the ground and causing his shoulder injury…Trevis Gipson Jason Kelce has appeared on two episodes of what TV show? Always Sunny In Philadelphia. This Eagle led the team in interceptions for the 2022 season. CJ Gardner Johnson. Son of an Air Force Sergeant, this Eagles coach was born in Turkey. Jemal Singleton Brock Purdy is called “Mr Irrelevant” as the last pick in the draft… our last round pick in 2022 was thus offensive player from SMU at 6th (198) over all…Grant Calcaterra This is the Eagles Offensive Lineman with the MOST PENALTIES this season with 13. Landon Dickerson The Eagles single season receiving yards was achieved this year with 1496 Yards… Give me the new record holder for 9… A.J Brown Whose record did number 9 beat? Mike Quick

Round 2 Picture Round

DeVonta Smith – Alabama Jason Kelce – Cincinnati Brandon Graham – Michigan Miles Sanders – PSU Haason Reddick – Temple Fred Barnett – Arkansas St Brian Dawkins -Clemson Jerome Brown – Miami Chuck Bednarik – Penn Reggie White – Tennessee

Round 3: 20th Century Eagles Questions

He was the first Eagle player inducted into the Football HOF. Steve Van Buren. Who was head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1976 to 1982? Dick Vermeil For one Season, the Eagles and the Steelers merged to become the STEAGLES…What was the year. 1943. This defensive Lineman from Boston College is the worst defensive draft pick of all time according to Bleacher Report. Mike Mamula This former Eagles QB outkicked his coverage and married Holly Robison from 21 Jump Street and Hanging with Mr Cooper. Rodney Peete. This hard hitting safety had the most solo tackles for the career of an Eagle in the 20th century. (Hint stat non kept in the 70s) Andre Waters. Since 1971 The AP has given an outstanding defensive player of the year awards. It’s gone to an Eagle only once in the 20th Century. Reggie White The Eagles managed only one TD in Super Bowl 15, who caught the pass thrown by Ron Jaworski to what TE? Keith Krefle. Two players notched 4.5 sacks on separate occasions in the 90s. Name the player that did it in 1991. Clyde Simmons 9/15/1991 at Cowboys. . . . . 4.5 And name the player that did it in 1998,…Hugh Douglas 10/18/1998 at Chargers. . . . 4.5

Round 4: 21st Century Eagles Questions

This RB is the Eagles all time Rushing Leader for a single season with 1607. LeSean McCoy. 1607 In the 21 century, the single season sack record for the Eagles goes to this otherwise disappointing Bird… Jason Babin, 2011 This QB holds the single season record for passing TD for the eagles. Wentz. He was the first Eagle to make the cover of MADDEN EA Sports football video game. Donovon McNabb This Eagles WR is credited with the quote, “ I’m not the one who got tired in the Super Bowl?!” Terrel Owens The Eagles last defensive shoutout was at the peril of what team in 2018? Redskins This is the Eagle with the most pro-bowls on the current roster? Jason Kelce How old is Merril Reese? 80 These two Eagles have played in the most NFL games as an Eagle? Give one for number 9 one for number 10 See Above (David Akers, Brian Dawkins)

Round 5 BDN and other Nicknames… (10 points each)

Due to his slight build, this current eagle was given this ghoulish nickname… The Slim Reaper. DeVonta Smith Speaking of ghoulish nicknames, this is Javon Hargraves nickname. Gravedigger. Big Play Slay started this nickname series to his teammates… so far we have Skinny, Blank, Swole, blank, Fast Blank and and Sexy Blank. Fill in the Blank. (Batman) The greatest defensive lineman in team history was a religious man in real life, so we called Reggie White, this… The Minister of Defense. He was the Swamp Fox — Marion Campbell From roughly 87 to 91-ish…this was the nickname for the amazing Eagles Defense. Gang Green Because he liked to chop after great plays, Jeremiah Trotter was called this… The Axe Man Buddy Ryan gave this nickname to his Eagles owner Norman Braman based on his absenteeism. The Man in France. He is known as the Green Goblin. Jalen Mills Freddy Mitchell did not deliver nearly as often as this nickname. Fred Ex

Good Luck! Go Birds…