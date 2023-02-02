To celebrate the 30th anniversary of one of the best rodent films of all time! Here is a little Ground Hog Day Movie Trivia! See how you do…

Fun facts about Groundhog Day (1993):

Murray’s character evolved to be a much better human being during the film. At times, when director Harold Ramis’ would explain a scene, Murry would simply ask “Good Phil or Bad Phil?” so he knew how to play the character.

Murray was bitten twice by the groundhog while filming and even needed to get rabies shots just in case, IMDb reports. (No, Punxsutawney Phil was not used in the making of this film.)

The film wasn’t shot in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, but rather in Woodstock, Illinois. During the scene downtown with Phil’s old schoolmate Ned Ryerson, a sign for Woodstock Jewelers is seen in the background.

Ramis, Murray, and Stephen Tobolowsky (Ned Ryerson) have been honorary Grand Marshals in Punxsutawney on Groundhog Day.

If you’re looking to enjoy Groundhog Day while watching “Groundhog Day,” there are a few streaming options available — and of course plenty of platforms where you can rent or buy it.

You can check out even more trivia about the film on its IMDb page.