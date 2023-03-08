One of the most beloved sitcoms of all time! See how you do on our very difficult Friends trivia quiz! And don’t forget you can catch Friends on PHL17.(Use link for tv schedule…)

Friends is one of our top syndicated shows on PHL17… and this is a very challenging round. For those that know me from hosting Weekend Philler, in my spare time, I have been known to host a little trivia. You can catch me all over South Jersey and I always have some station goodies like Weekend Philler Coozies, PHL17 Morning News Mints and of course random syndicated TV swag from all your PHL17 favorites like Big Band Theory, Blackish, Mom and Seinfeld…