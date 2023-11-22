A portion of I-95 North near the Betsy Ross Bride is closed on Wednesday morning due to police activity.

If I-95 N is part of your morning commute, be aware that the road is closed between Exit 26: Betsy Ross Bridge/New Jersey and Exit 32: Academy Road/Linden Ave.

The Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management released a statement on X (Twitter) informing motorists of the closure.

All traffic is being redirected off I-95 N at the Aramingo Avenue Exit.

Alternate routes include:

Roosevelt Boulevard North to Woodhaven Road

Route 130 North to Burlington Bristol Bridge

Pennsylvania State Police have not released information regarding the incident.

PHL17’s Jenna Meisnner has the latest traffic updates for your commute.