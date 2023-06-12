As many commuters drive to work this morning, they may be facing unexpected detours and roadblocks amid the collapse of Interstate 95.

Pennsylvania Detours:

Detours to avoid travelling Northbound on I-95:

  • Take I-676 West to I-76 West to RT 1 North to Woodhaven Rd East
  • Take 1-476 North to Pennsylvania Turnpike East to RT 1 in Bensalem

Detours to avoid travelling Southbound on I-95:

  • Take RT-63 Woodhaven to RT 1 South to I-76 East to I-676 East
  • Take PA Turnpike West to I-476 South to I-76 East

New Jersey Detours:

  • Take NJ Turnpike to PA Turnpike
  • RT-130 to Betsy Ross Bridge
  • NJ Turnpike or I-295 S to Ben Franklin, Commodore Barry, or Delaware Memorial Bridges

AAA Mid-Atlantic recommends the following tips:

  • Plan – motorists should have a commuting plan – adjust schedule/hours, consider remote/hybrid work, map out alternate routes
  • Seek Alternate Routes– PA motorists may find the best alternate route(s) is to head into NJ, then back into PA
  • Public Transportation – added capacity available from SEPTA; NJ residents should consider NJ Transit and/or PATCO
  • Additional Costs – not only will this situation cost motorists more time, but also more money as additional spending on gasoline and bridge tolls add up over time
  • Stay Connected – motorists should check transportation websites and social media accounts for the latest updates on I-95 repair work, detours, public transportation changes, etc.
  • Stay Calm – this is a frustrating situation, motorists should remain calm and courteous behind the wheel, do not engage in aggressive driving behaviors.

