(WHTM) – On This Week in Pennsylvania, Representative Abby Major joins Dennis Owens to discuss the package of sexual harassment bills recently introduced at the capitol.

The bills come after State Rep. Mike Zabel resigned amid a sexual harassment allegation in March and Mike Vereb resigned as Governor Josh Shapiro’s Secretary of Legislative Affairs with a $295,000 settlement paid to a woman he allegedly sexually harassed.

The five lawmakers say the legislative package aims to “make significant reforms to protect taxpayers and victims.”

Resolution to amend the House Ethical Conduct Rules to add “non-verbal acts” to the definition of sexual harassment, add a prohibition on members accused of sexual harassment from engaging in House-related services or duties, allow a person to appeal their complaint, and increase transparency to the number of complaints filed before the Ethics Committee – introduced by Rep. Abby Major (R-Armstrong/Westmoreland)

Amend the Right-to-Know Law to redact the name of a sexual harassment or assault victim from a settlement agreement before it’s publicly released – introduced by Rep. Kate Klunk (R-York)

Amend the PennWATCH Act to include information on each settlement paid to an individual or employee – introduced by Rep. Donna Scheuren (R-Montgomery)

Create a framework allowing the Commonwealth to seek reimbursement from individuals whose actions result in settlements of judgments paid by the Commonwealth – introduced by Rep. Charity Grimm Krupa (R-Fayette)

Enshrine federal non-disclosure agreement law into state law, prohibiting the enforcement of pre-employment non-disclosure agreements and non-disparagement agreements, as well as voiding agreements in place prior to a dispute arising – introduced by Rep. Ann Flood (R-Northampton)