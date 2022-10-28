At least six people were injured in a shooting near a Pittsburgh funeral on Friday, police said.

One person was transported to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition, police commander Richard Ford said at a press conference. The individual was later upgraded to stable condition, CBS News reported.

The other five victims were in stable condition, with one being treated at Pittsburgh’s Children’s Hospital, Ford said.

The shooting occurred at a funeral for 20-year-old John Hornezes, who was himself a shooting victim, Ford added.

Hornezes and two other people were killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh on Oct. 15, according to CBS.

Ford said there was “most likely” more than one gunman responsible for Friday’s shooting, adding that they “believe there’s a dispute going on.”