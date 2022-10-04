Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman pushed back against recent attacks from the GOP on his record on crime as well as his health amid polls indicating a tight race between him and Republican challenger Mehmet Oz.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” on Tuesday night, host Joy Reid referenced the fact that Republicans have been homing in on crime in the Pennsylvania race. She referenced some of the latest criticisms that have focused on Fetterman’s tattoos, which represent his time as mayor of Braddock, Pa.

Newt Gingrich was among the Republicans who raised questions about whether his tattoos had ties to gang activity and crime.

“It’s absurd and it’s the Oz rule. You know, when he’s on TV, he’s lying,” Fetterman told Reid, mentioning that the tattoos represent dates of in which people were killed in Braddock.

Fetterman, who is currently serving as Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, also told Reid that his health isn’t a major concern, despite Republicans trying to raise scrutiny over the issue after Fetterman suffered a stroke in May. He noting that medical officials have told him that he’s fit and ready to serve and called out his opponent for the continuation of lies about his health. Fetterman suffered a stroke in May.

“Dr. Oz lies about my health again and again. It’s the Oz rule again. When he’s on TV, he’s going to be lying. And the truth is also is that in January, I’m going to be much better, but he’ll still be a fraud,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman’s remarks come after a USA Today-Suffolk University poll published Tuesday found that 46 percent of voters support Fetterman in the state’s Senate election, compared to 40 percent of respondents who support Oz.

A similar poll in June showed that Fetterman had a 9-point lead among likely voters over Oz.

The Fetterman-Oz showdown is one of the most closely-watched Senate races ahead of November’s midterm elections. The Cook Political Report on Tuesday shifted the race back to the “toss-up” category after initially moving it to “lean Democrat.”