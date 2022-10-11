The Cook Political Report on Tuesday moved Pennsylvania’s Senate race back into its “toss up” category, less than two months after moving the contest into the “lean Democratic” category.

The nonpartisan election forecaster cited recent polls showing a tightening race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.

An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released last week showed Fetterman’s lead over Oz shrinking from four points in August to two points in September. However, a USA Today-Suffolk University poll released on Tuesday showed Fetterman leading Oz by 6 percentage points, at 46 percent to 40 percent. The Real Clear Politics polling average shows Fetterman leading by 4.3 points.

Oz’s campaign also reported a significant fundraising boost in the third quarter. On Tuesday, the campaign announced it brought in $17.2 million during the reporting period, including a personal loan of $7 million.

The latest fundraising numbers mark a major improvement for Oz, who reported raising $3.8 million in the second quarter. It’s not clear how much Fetterman raised this quarter, but last quarter his campaign brought in $11 million.

“Our momentum is building every day and we’re uniting Republicans, Independents, and Democrats who want to see a change in Washington. We’re proud of our success this quarter — and we’re just getting started,” said Michael Adams, national finance director for Oz’s campaign.