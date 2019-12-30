Go
Search
Replay:
Morning News
PHL17 TV Schedule
Search
Contact Us
PHL17.com
Menu
Mummers Parade 2020
Morning News
Weekend Philler
In Focus
Contests
Philadelphia Union
Weather
44°
44°
Low
39°
High
46°
Tue
33°
50°
Wed
28°
43°
Thu
40°
50°
See complete forecast
2020 Mummers Parade Videos
Mummers
What is a Mummer?
×
Email Alerts
Notice
: you are using an outdated browser.
Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser
. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience,
please upgrade your browser
.