Skip to content
PHL17.com
Philadelphia
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Mummers Parade of the Decade
PHL17 Morning News
PHL17 Morning News Stories
Legends of Philly
Video Game News
Phurry Friend Friday
Philly Feeds Foley
Weather
Traffic
Meet PHL17 Morning News Team
Weekend Philler
What is Weekend Philler on PHL17
Weekend Philler Episodes
In Focus
Meet Jennifer Lewis-Hall
In Focus Episodes
Live
Contests
On-Air
PHL17 Programming
Program Schedule
Antenna TV Schedule
About Us
About PHL17
PHL17 People
Contact Us
Jobs at PHL17
Internships at PHL17
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Weather
Current Temperatures
7-Day Forecast
Maps & Radar
Weather Alerts
Traffic
Jobs
Find A Job
Post A Job
Menu Item
Search
Search
Search
2021 Mummers Video
VOTE: Viewers’ Choice String Band Performance of the Decade
Video
VOTE: Viewers’ Choice Fancy Brigade Performance of the Decade
Video
VOTE: Best String Band Winner of the Decade
Video
VOTE: Best Fancy Brigade Winner of the Decade
Video
Best Fancy Brigade Performances of the Decade by Group
More 2021 Mummers Video Headlines
VOTE: A Decade of Woodland String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Ferko String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Fralinger String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of South Philadelphia String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Polish American String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Duffy String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Avalon String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Uptown String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Hegeman String Band
Video
VOTE: A Decade of Aqua String Band
Video