Have you ever made just a bit too much pasta? Well how about 500 extra pounds of it…

Well this weird snafu comes from a true story out of New Jersey.

Last week, someone in the New Jersey town, Old Bridge, apparently dumped over 500 pounds of pasta near a New Jersey stream. The cooked elbow macaroni, spaghetti and even ziti, were piled next to the river spanning over 25 feet.

According to the Philadelphia inquirer, a concerned citizen saw the pasta and reached out to former city council candidate Nina Jochnowitz to inform her about the mysterious pasta.

Jochnowitz then contacted the Old Bridge town administrator and Department of Public Works, to alert them and have them remove the enormous amount of out-of-place pasta.

In a follow-up posta, Jochnowitz wrote, “The township heard or read the comments and responded by doing a rapid cleanup the river basin and pasta dump. As my friend called it a “Mission Impasteable”!!!”

Amidst the cleanup, photos of the pasta were posted on social media and r/NewJersey subreddit and as always the internet went wild.

Some hilarious comments included, “C’mon, this is New Jersey. It grows wild here”, and my personal favorite, “We should send the perpetrators to the state penne-tentiary”.

Although the pasta has since been cleaned up by the Old Bridge township, the pasta-bilities about who dumped it are truly endless..