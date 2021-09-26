The Latest: Bears’ edge rusher Mack has injury vs. Browns

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warms up before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

The Latest on Week 3 in the NFL (all times EDT):

___

1:55 p.m.

Chicago Bears star edge pass rusher Khalil Mack has gone to the locker room with a foot injury during Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Mack sacked Cleveland quarterback Baker Mayfield for an 11-yard loss late in the first quarter. It’s unclear when Mack got hurt.

The Bears said Mack’s return is questionable. One of the league’s best defensive players, Mack is a six-time Pro Bowler and the 2016 defensive player of the year.

___

1:45 p.m.

The Indianapolis Colts will be without defensive end Kwity Paye for the rest of Sunday’s game against Tennessee.

Paye hurt a hamstring in the first quarter and the Colts say he won’t return to the game.

Tennessee Pro Bowl wide receiver A.J. Brown also hurt a hamstring. He missed the end of the Titans’ second drive and tested his legs on the sideline before being ruled questionable to return.

___

1:30 p.m.

Saints starting left tackle Terron Armstead was treated on the field and then walked off the field with trainers favoring his left arm in the first quarter of New Orleans’ game at New England.

Armstead appeared to be hurt when his teammate, running back Tony Jones Jr., ran into his arm while trying to help him ward off a Patriots edge rusher.

The Saints were already without usual starting center Erik McCoy to begin the game before also losing Armstead. Veteran tackle James Hurst entered the game in place of Armstead and the Saints marched another 43 yards for the game’s opening score on Jameis Winston’s 11-yard pass over the middle to running back Alvin Kamara.

___

1:20 p.m.

The New York Giants say inside linebacker Blake Martinez, who led the team in tackles last season, is out for the remainder of today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons with a knee injury.

Martinez had to be helped off the field less than two minutes into the game after trying to make a tackle. He walked slowly off the field with his arms around the shoulders of trainers.

In 2020, Martinez made 151 combined tackles, with three sacks, nine tackles for losses and six QB hits.

___

1:15 p.m.

___

1:04 p.m.

The New Orleans Saints defense has two top defensive backs returning to the lineup against New England and rookie Patriots quarterback Mac Jones.

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore and nickel back C.J. Gardner-Johnson are both active after missing last Sunday’s 26-7 loss at Carolina.

Lattimore is New Orleans top defensive back. He was the 2017 defensive rookie of the year in his first season out of Ohio State and has been named to multiple Pro Bowls. On the same day New Orleans defeated Green Bay in Week 1, Lattimore agreed to a five-year extension worth nearly $100 million. But Lattimore also injured his hand in that game.

Gardner-Johnson is coming back from an knee injury.

The game also marks the first time these teams have matched up without Tom Brady and Drew Brees at QB since 2005.

The Patriots’ Jones completed 22 of 30 passes for 186 yards in New England’s Week 2 triumph over the New York Jets.

Jameis Winston starts at QB for New Orleans after one of his worst career outings last week.

___

12:45 p.m.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz has warmed up and appears to be moving well despite being questionable with sprained ankles for Indianapolis’ AFC South showdown with the Tennessee Titans.

With his right ankle heavily taped, Wentz moved around and threw passes in warmups and was subsequently listed as active for the game. He then finished warmups with the whole offense before heading to the locker room.

The Colts’ quarterback couldn’t finish last week’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams after spraining his right ankle. He already has been sacked six times and been hit 21 times. And Wentz will be without right tackle Braden Smith missing a second straight game with an injured foot and thumb.

The Titans have five sacks through two games.

— By Teresa M. Walker reporting from Nashville, Tennessee.

___

12:20 p.m.

The Steelers will be without both of their starting outside linebackers against Cincinnati.

All-Pro T.J. Watt and second-year man Alex Highsmith are both battling groin injuries suffered in a loss last week to Las Vegas. Melvin Ingram, who signed in July after nine seasons with the Chargers, and Jamir Jones will start in place of Watt and Highsmith.

Pittsburgh will also be without leading receiver Diontae Johnson, who is out after injuring his knee on the final play against the Raiders. James Washington will move up the depth chart in Johnson’s absence.

The Bengals will be without wide receiver Tee Higgins.

___

12:12 p.m.

OBJ is back.

Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. warmed up for his first game since undergoing knee surgery with a tribute to injured teammate Jarvis Landry.

Beckham sported gold-colored headphones and a “Juice Landry” T-shirt, a nod to his close friend and former LSU teammate who is on injured reserve with a sprained knee.

Beckham is playing for the first time Sunday since suffering a torn knee ligament on Oct. 25 at Cincinnati. The speedy Beckham made a quicker-than-expected recovery from surgery and was cleared to play after making it through practice this week.

OBJ’s return gives quarterback Baker Mayfield a deep threat against the Bears.

___

12:05 p.m.

Seven teams entered Week 3 without a loss and six of them play on Sunday, highlighted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a late afternoon matchup.

Arizona is the lone unbeaten playing in one of Sunday’s early games as they visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow unbeatens Denver and Las Vegas play in the late afternoon slot with San Francisco kicking off in the night game. The Broncos host the winless Jets while the Raiders host the 1-1 Dolphins. The 49ers host the 1-1 Packers.

Carolina has Sunday off after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

___

