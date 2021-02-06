‘The Never Miss A Super Bowl Club’ continues its legacy

Only three men remain in the elite club made up of people who've been to all 54 NFL Super Bowl games

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Through the decades, the Super Bowl has evolved in unimaginable ways. But there’s one thing that’s remained unchanged from the first Super Bowl in 1967 to this year’s game. We’re talking about the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club.

Don Crisman, Tom Hensche, and Gregory Eaton are the remaining three members. They’ve been going strong for 54 years.

“It’s like the 4th of July. It’s like Christmas,” said Eaton as he described what it’s like to be at the big game every year.

“It’s an expensive hobby. I hope my wife doesn’t see,” joked Crisman.

These football fanatics thought their undefeated record would be tarnished this year. The NFL limited attendance at Raymond James Stadium to 20 percent.

“I kept calling them every three days. ‘I have to get tickets. You can’t let me down! I’m one of your biggest fans,’” said Henschel.

The NFL pulled through. Offering each of them two tickets for $2,500 apiece. These lucky guys will get to soak in the magic of a historic game where the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will become the first team to play at their home stadium.

Ticket prices are historic, too. It’s hard to find one for less than $10,000.

“The first three were $12. The next five were already $15,” remembers Henschel.

“35 was $350 and 43 was $800,” says Crisman, pointing to those tickets kept in special cases.

The memories that come with each ticket are priceless.

“Super Bowl 13. I finally get married. The wife sends something to the NFL: ‘Tom’s my name, football’s my game, 12’s in my frame, 13 is my aim,’” said Henschel, “We get an invoice for 4 tickets.”

Some memories include family others are simply inspiring.

“I think it’s 2006 when we had two head black coaches in the Super Bowl. That showed me that the little kids playing in the allies, one day, can be a head football coach,” said Eaton.

In a year unlike any other, the Never Miss A Super Bowl Club hopes Super Bowl LV united people a little bit more than past games have.

“Brings people together. Catholics, Jewish, Blacks, Whites,” said Eaton, “Sports brings people together.”