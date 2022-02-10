COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Super Bowl will feature a team from Ohio for the first time in 33 years on Sunday, when the Cincinnati Bengals take the field in Los Angeles against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI on NBC4.

Joe Burrow and company have a real shot to bring Ohio something that is glaringly absent from the Buckeye State: a Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Ohio has a rich football history, dating to 1920 when the NFL was founded in Canton on Sept. 17.

The first NFL dynasty was the Canton Bulldogs, who won the first back-to-back championships in the league’s history, in 1922-23. The Bulldogs even played in the pre-NFL era and featured one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen in Jim Thorpe.

Although Canton doesn’t have a football team now, it’s the one place where every NFL player wants to end up, with the city being home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame since 1963.

The NFL also had an early presence in central Ohio with its headquarters in downtown Columbus from 1927 to 1939. The 11th floor of a building on 16 E. Broad St. served as the office for former NFL president Joseph F. Carr, a Columbus native.

In 1937, the league welcomed a new Ohio team, the Cleveland Rams. The team began play the year before and is the forerunner of today’s Los Angeles Rams. The franchise was co-founded by former Ohio State player Damon “Buzz” Wetzel, and it won an NFL title in 1954 in freezing temps near Lake Erie.

But right after winning the title, the Rams left for Los Angeles. They relocated to St. Louis in 1995 before moving back to Los Angeles in 2016.

With the Bulldogs and Rams long gone from Ohio, the Bengals and Browns are left to represent the state, with each having an era of consistent success.

The Browns’ golden era of the 1950s and 1960s helped to cement Cleveland as a football force in the pre-Super Bowl era, with four NFL championships. Legends like Jim Brown, Otto Graham, and Marion Motley were the stars of the league and helped to bring more national attention to the ever-growing NFL.

Despite the Browns’ early triumph, Ohio’s lone team to make the Super Bowl is the Bengals, with appearances in 1982 and 1989. Both were losses to the San Francisco 49ers.

Since then, Browns and Bengals fans have grown pessimistic, with their franchises largely struggling. The Browns left for Baltimore to become the Ravens in 1996 and won a Super Bowl in 2000 — the year after the Browns resumed play in Cleveland.

Outside of the pro scene, the state is known for its football success, with Ohio State University winning eight national titles and 39 Big Ten championships, and producing six Heisman Trophy winners.

Ohio’s football legacy is tough to match with the Pro Football Hall of Fame, pre-Super Bowl era NFL titles, college titles, and some of the greatest athletes in American sports history etching legendary careers in the state.

But all that pales in comparison to having the most coveted trophy in American sports. And if an Ohio team finally claims it, you could argue the state’s football legacy might be perfected.