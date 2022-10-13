INDIANAPOLIS – Week 6 of the NFL schedule is highlighted by a pair of games featuring four of the top teams in the league.

The Bills (4-1) visit the Chiefs (4-1) in a rematch of last year’s divisional playoff matchup that some consider one of the greatest games in postseason history, while the Cowboys (4-1) travel to the Eagles (5-0), the last undefeated team.

This weekend is a 14-game slate with bye weeks beginning for teams. The action starts with the Commanders and Bears on Thursday Night Football and wraps up with an AFC West showdown between the Broncos and Chargers on Monday.

