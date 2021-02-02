Ahead of Super Bowl LV, legendary groundskeeper George Toma turns 92

TAMPA, Fla. (WDAF) – Kansas City legend George Toma is turning 92 years old on Tuesday.

The legendary groundskeeper has worked every Super Bowl and isn’t missing this one.

Toma said although things look different for the game in 2021, for him, it’s all about the work.

He was hired as a minor league groundskeeper at age 12, worked in the Cleveland Indians organization, served in the Korean War, then returned to his profession, eventually landing in Kansas City and never looking back.

Toma remembers Super Bowl IV and the Kansas City Chiefs’ world championship field in New Orleans.

“And that year we didn`t have much time. Six days. It rained. Hard to grow grass, so I took wood chips and sawdust. Painted it green and we put it on there,” Toma recalled.

He said crews spend sometimes 14 hours a day on the field.

Toma said although setup is just one part of the game, it’s all about the players in the end.

“In slowing down, it’s up to the Lord, whatever the Lord wants me to do, that is what I’m gonna do,” Toma said.

Toma said it takes six weeks of hard work to get turf ready for the Super Bowl.