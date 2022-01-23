The Philadelphia Eagles are officially playoff bound, but there’s still one regular season game left against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. Dallas has already clinched the NFC East, and Philadelphia has clinched a playoff spot. Both teams could improve their seeding in the final game of the regular season, depending on how other matchups play out.

The Cowboys beat the Eagles 41-21 back in Week 3, but since then, the Eagles have won four games straight, and six of their last seven games coming into the NFL’s first-ever Week 18. Nobody expected the Birds to make it to the playoffs, and Philly fans are proud, to say the very least. But one questions remains as the team gears up to take on the Cowboys: Should the Eagles rest their starters?

Our Jayna Magras talked to some Philly football fans at City Hall to see what they’d do, if they were the ones making that call. She received some mixed feedback.

Some fans said they think it would be smart to rest the starters. After all, this upcoming game technically doesn’t matter in the grand scheme of playoff season. And with COVID-19 threatening players across the nation, along with the risk of injury, sitting out the Eagles’ starters would keep them safe and sound until it really matters. Right now, the Eagles have 11 players out on the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as well as 10 inactive players.

On the other hand, if the Birds rest their starters, they run the risk of letting them get rusty. If practice makes perfect, then the team might want to use this opportunity to work on its offense, focusing on consistency. This could be a true test against a tough opponent and an opportunity to try out some new plays. Not to mention, Philly fans like to see their team win every game, regardless of the game’s relevance to the big picture.

When the playoffs begin, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still the Eagles’ most likely first-round opponent. This wouldn’t be an easy match, but it would be interesting to see if it would go differently than when the Birds hosted the Bucs during Thursday Night Football back in October.