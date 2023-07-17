If you’re looking for a reason to lace up your running shoes and put on your best ‘Gritty’ costume, the Gritty 5K race is now accepting registrations.

The fifth annual run, walk or jog will kickoff off at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 21 with tons of Gritty-style games, interactive fun, ribbon dancing, flying cakes, surprises, detours, and a chance to compete in an egg race with Gritty himself.

The 3.1-mile Gritty 5K will start at the Wells Fargo Center, loop through FDR Park, and end back at the Wells Fargo Center where the fun festivities will continue with a Fan Fest. After the race, participants can receive awards and special prizes, such as the highly competitive “Best in Fur” award.

“The Gritty 5k is not only the world’s pre-eminent event for non-runners, strollers, people watchers and costume lovers, it’s a cornerstone event for Flyers Charities that raises funds to support the Philadelphia community in many ways,” said Cindy Stutman, Senior Vice President of Community Relations for the Philadelphia Flyers.

The Gritty 5K will be held in person and in a virtual race format, so Flyers fans from around the world can participate.

All proceeds from the race go towards Flyers Charities’ mission of “supporting local families impacted by cancer, growing the inclusivity of new and diverse participants and audiences, and supporting continuous improvement in sustainability and environmental responsibility.”

“The ‘Gritizens’ who come together to dress like Gritty, sing karaoke, and stroll through the seasons among other zany escapades allow us to aid local organizations and programs that grow the game of hockey, support families impacted by cancer, and champion sustainability efforts.”, said Cindy Stutman.

Registrations for the race begins today, and for just $50, in-person race participants will receive a short sleeve performance shirt, a finisher’s medal, and a Flyers game ticket. The virtual race costs just $45.

Cindy Stutman, Senior Vice President of Community Relations at the Philadelphia Flyers, and Flyers mascot, Gritty, joined us on the show to talk about the Gritty 5K and preview the egg race.

Click here to register for the in-person or virtual Gritty 5K race.