Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen threw a no hitter game that led the team to a 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals.

Lorenzen took to the mound at Citizens Bank Park for the first time Wednesday night and he did not disappoint! The pitcher threw the 14th no hitter in Phillies history, it’s something that hasn’t been done in 8 years, since former pitcher Cole Hamels was here. Lorenzen is the 5th pitcher in major league history to throw a no-hitter in his home debut with a new team! The Phillies acquired Lorenzen in a trade with the Detroit Tigers just last week.

“I’ve always dreamt about throwing a no hitter and having the opportunity, Skip gave me the opportunity to go 120 plus pitches and man… it was incredible! Hats off to J.T. for game 2, and for me not shaking at all and just being on the same page. I’m just blown away, Lorenzen said.

“After the 7th, I went down the tunnel and asked him how’s he’s doing. He was at 100 pitches after 7. He said, I’m’ good. I asked him… are you strong? He said I’m strong. I said alright, I’m giving you 20 pitches and that’s it. So, I said you better get quick outs,” General Manager Rob Thomson said.

The Phillies play the Nationals again tonight.