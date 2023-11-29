Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeSean Jackson has announced his retirement.

As one of the ‘most electrifying players in NFL history’, DeSean Jackson was a second-round draft pick for the Eagles and has spent 8 out of his 15 seasons playing for the Birds.

Throughout his 95 career games playing as a wide receiver, he ranked third all-time in receiving yards, sixth in receptions, and ninth in receiving touchdowns. As a punt returner, he finished second in punt returns, third in punt return yards, and is the team’s all-time leader in punt return touchdowns.

Throughout his tenure in the NFL, Jackson became the first player in NFL history to earn Pro Bowl honors at two positions, tied the NFL record with eight touchdowns of 50-plus yards in a single season, became the second player in NFL history to score touchdowns via receiving, rushing, and punt return during each of his first three seasons, and became the fifth player in NFL history to have eclipsed 900-or-more receiving yards in each of his first four seasons.

Jackson’s most memorable play came on December 19, 2010, when the Eagles faced off against the New York Giants. With mere seconds left in the game, Jackson made a punt return, racing 65 yards to the end zone to gain a win for the Eagles and helped the Birds get to the top of the NFC East.

“DeSean Jackson was a dynamic playmaker who captivated Eagles fans with his game-breaking speed, unique skill set, and explosive play,” said Jeffrey Lurie, Philadelphia Eagles Chairman and CEO. “What made DeSean truly stand out during his accomplished 15-year career was his ability to make miraculous plays look routine. We all remember him scooping up the football in New York on that fateful evening in December 2010 and veering his way into the end zone for what is now famously referred to as the ‘Miracle at the New Meadowlands.’

36-year-old DeSean Jackson will officially retire this Sunday after he serves as Honorary Captain of the game against the San Francisco 49ers.