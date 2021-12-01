Philadelphia Eagles award NFL Hometown Grant to Francis Hopkinson School

Pep Rally with Francis Hopkinson School. Video belongs to the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Tuesday, November 30th, 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles and the American Dairy Association North East partnered to present the NFL Hometown Grant to Francis Hopkinson School.

The NFL Hometown grant is to help school districts/individual schools implement physical activity and health and wellness changes.

The Eagles held a pep rally encouraging students to embrace healthy fitness and nutrition habits took place featuring virtual appearances by Eagles players, Eagles Cheerleaders, and SWOOP.

At the conclusion of the pep rally, the school was awarded with a $5,000 Hometown Grant which will be used for programs to educate students about the benefits of healthier lifestyles and to expand the school’s breakfast program.