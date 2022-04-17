DETROIT (AP) — Anton Lundell scored twice and the Florida Panthers extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 6-1 rout of the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

“I didn’t even realize this was 10, but I’ve really liked our game in the last three or four games,” Panthers coach Andrew Brunette said. “We’re doing the right things and we’re bringing our top game every night. When we do that, we’re going to be successful.”

Anthony Duclair, Sam Reinhart, Maxim Mamin and Gustav Forsling also scored for the Panthers, who tied a franchise mark with their 22nd road win of the season. Spencer Knight made 33 saves.

Pius Suter scored and Alex Nedeljkovic had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who have allowed six or more goals for the 14th time this season.

Duclair snapped the scoreless tie at 5:02 of the second period when his shot from the right faceoff dot beat Nedeljkovic, increasing his career high with his 31st goal of the season.

Reinhart made it 2-0 just 90 seconds later when he scored his 28th goal of the season, extending his points streak to six games.

Lundell scored his first of the game at 14:23 of the second and Mamin followed 28 seconds later for a 4-0 lead.

“Against this team you either have to be perfect or you have to score and we weren’t perfect and we didn’t score, so then you’re down 4-0,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said.

Reinhart assisted on Lundell’s goal, giving him four goals and seven assists during his points streak.

While short-handed, Lundell scored his second of the game in the third period on a spectacular between-the-legs drop pass from Aleksander Barkov.

“I was just trying to keep up with him, but he obviously has eyes in the back of his head, because he dropped it right on my stick,” Lundell said.

Said Brunette: “He’s a world-class player who makes incredible plays every day, so we get kind of spoiled by him, but that was fantastic.”

Suter scored Detroit’s goal at 12:04 of the third. And Forsling added his ninth of the season at 13:14.

“They got two quick, three quick and we didn’t respond, we didn’t get back at them,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “It doesn’t help when you give up a short-handed goal. You get a chance to put one on the board. We had a good start, Ned played well and then they just scored and we didn’t respond.”

The Panthers also extended their team record for goals to 314, the most in the NHL this season.

“The good thing about having four lines that can score is that it only takes one or two to step up and make a play to get us rolling,” Lundell said. “It’s a lot of fun when that happens, because we know we can score a lot in a hurry.”

STREAK ENDS

Jonathan Huberdeau’s points streak ended at 13 games. He had 11 goals and 13 assists in that span.

ROSTER MOVES

Before the game, the Red Wings recalled right wing Riley Barber from the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins under emergency conditions. They also assigned center Chase Pearson to the Griffins.

MILESTONE

Before the game, the Red Wings and Panthers honored referee Brian Pochmara for his 1,000th game. Pochmara, a Detroit native whose family was in attendance, received signed jerseys from both teams and a Tiffany crystal.

UP NEXT

Panthers visit the New York Islanders on Tuesday night.

Red Wings visit the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

