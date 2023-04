The 2023 NFL Draft begins tonight!

This morning, Marcus Hayes, Philadelphia Inquirer sports columnist and anchor on 94 WIP, joined us to talk all things Eagles and what we should expect from this draft.

NFL Draft Schedule:

Round 1: Tonight at 8 p.m.

Round 2: Tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Round 3: Tomorrow at 7 p.m.

Round 4: Saturday at 12 p.m.

Round 5: Saturday at 12 p.m.

Round 6: Saturday at 12 p.m.

Round 7: Saturday at 12 p.m.

You can find out more about the 2023 NFL Draft, here.