LAS VEGAS, NV – There’s five players to keep an eye on in the 2022 draft. Let’s start with North Carolina State’s offensive lineman Ikem “Icky” Ewonku. He is about to become a centerpiece of an NFL offensive line, I expect the 6’4 320 pounder to be a top five draft pick and Ekwonu could be a pro bowl-guard and high-level left or right tackle.



Another offensive player another offensive player to watch out for is Ohio statewide receiver Garrett Wilson. Wilson is the most complete wideout in the draft. He is fast… clocking at 4.36 at pro day and has great hands Wilson would be the missing piece for an underrated offense.



Sticking to the wide receiver position.. keep an eye out for USC’s Drake London. At 6-foot-4 and insane athleticism, London has the potential to be a threat at all levels of the field. He has the skill set to be a true star in this league.



It’s safe to say that this draft class isn’t the strongest at the quarterback position, but one name you’ll want to remember is Kenny Pickett out of Pittsburgh. Pickett is the best of a bad class and by far the most pro-ready. He has undeniable talent and the maturity to stay poised and stay calm under pressure.



Finally, let’s go back to the trenches and give the big fellas some love. Charles Cross out of Mississippi State. At 6’5” 310 pounds, Cross is enormous. Some experts said cross had an amazing pro day. He carries his weight well and has excellent agility, change of direction and explosiveness.



Those are my top five players on the offensive side of the ball that you’ll want to keep an eye on come draft day.”=



Before these five players and the other guys that are expected to go high in the draft head to the main stage at Ceasar’s Forum Convention Center, they will come to the to the Bellagio fountains. There they will be ferried to a floating stage where they will make media rounds on the red carpet. Only in Vegas, right?