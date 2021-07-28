NCAA won’t re-evaluate penalties for Bush, other cases

The NCAA said Wednesday it will not re-evaluate penalties handed down for infractions cases, a decision that will keep former Southern California running back Reggie Bush from having his 2005 Heisman Trophy victory restored.

Earlier this month, the Heisman Trust said it would return the Heisman to Bush if the NCAA were to reinstate him for the 2005 season.

The NCAA released a statement saying that recent changes to rules regarding how athletes can be compensated for their names, images and likenesses still do not permit “pay-for-play type arrangements.”

“The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports,” the NCAA said. “The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools. Previous penalties, including those that are several years old, will not be re-evaluated or reconsidered based on the recent changes to NIL rules.”

Bush had his Heisman victory vacated after the NCAA ruled he received impermissible benefits while playing at USC. The games Bush played in for USC in 2005 were also vacated because was deemed ineligible because of the NCAA violations.

When the NCAA lifted its restrictions on athletes earning money for things like endorsements and personnel appearances on July 1, Bush made a public appeal for his Heisman to be returned.

“It is my strong belief that I won the Heisman Trophy solely due to my hard work and dedication on the football field and it is also my firm belief that my records should be reinstated,” Bush said in the statement.